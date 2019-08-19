“PAPER GENOCIDE” – “WHITE NATIONALISM”

Spread the love

















The Spitting Bear has some comments on the forthcoming election of the corporation of the ‘government of Canada’.

MNN. Aug. 19, 2019. An election of the illegal immigrants of the corporation of the government of Canada is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2019. The only result from the election is that the corporation will continue. 51% majority rules is how a company is run, not a country. The corporation owns both right and left and all parties in between. The public believes their vote actually counts. So they will rush to the polls to continue the illusion of freedom of this police state under Admiralty Law.

Creation is the forever relationship between us and our mother earth. Native language is the tone and instruction from our mother. Our emotional words can awaken the people. We are the true original people of turtle island from pole to pole and ocean to ocean. White language mainly expresses possessiveness and materialism for a few.

TRADITION INGRAINED IN THE PSYCHE OF THE 1% AND THEIR FOLLOIWERS. The only legacy of Canadian culture and tradition is to kill native people and steal our land. Their policy is not to see us as the natural people. We are victims of “paper genocide”.

SLAVERY

Corporation/slavers make people work for almost nothing. We and everything we have are declared as their possessions. Our children are kidnapped, brainwashed, bought and sold as ‘chattel’ for profit, calling it “investment”. The profits are divided between the corporate shareholders of the government of Canada and the companies they created. Most of us were starved, murdered and disposed of. It is all part of their corporate business plan.

Creation made everything in life committed to nature. The first covenant with earth, when we arrived, is we shall exist as brothers and sisters with all life on our mother, the earth. The invading aliens cannot keep benefitting from theft and murder.

EVERY MIND IS IMPORTANT TO THE WHOLE

The first game tewaraton was played before people were placed on turtle island by creation. it was played between the winged ones and the four-legged. The winged ones won because the four-leggeds did not allow the squirrel to participate on the four-legged team. He told the eagle,”‘I just want to play”. The eagle placed some of his soft down under the squirrel’s arms and taught him how to fly. The flying squirrel knocked the ball from the deer to the hawk who scored the winning goal for the winged ones. The moral of the story is every mind is important to the whole. Never prejudge. The people were then welcomed. The last resort before war is tewaraton.

In a stalemate, now called lacrosse, the game is played to resolve the issue and replace war. Sport is suppose to create world peace. Being sovereign tewatatawi we compete as a people, not individually against artificial companies called “nations”. True sport should not be played between natural people and inanimate artificial companies.

Genocide is designed and enhanced by the military by usurping global intelligence. The illegal invaders control us through espionage. All data from our computers, credit cards, property, family relations, etc. are recorded so the invaders can pillage our lands and resources.

Our memories from our ancestors hold the key to every lock in the universe. Betraying one’s trust for a price, taking money for land, is not natural nor legal.

We cannot lie to our mother. So the 1% and their followers forcably moved us around to confuse and unbalance us. It did not work. We are one people on all of turtle island. We share the dish with one spoon. [Hitler: “Of course extremist political rhetoric encourages violence. That’s the whole point.]

The white mean-minded corporate system is meant to kill off our children and our descendants. The immigrant’s ugly monster called “war, evil and greed” will be dissolved.

We have the will to accomplish whatever we decide upon. kaianerekowa, the great peace, provides us with the tools to do this.

The invaders have always been greedy and brutal, working people to death and taking everything. The 1%k and their followers continue to steal and then sell our land and resources to each other worldwide. South Americans refuse to work for nothing until they die. The border is kept closed so they are kept desperate.

The one 1% and their followers declare that a man’s work is worth more than his freedom. Our cause is economic and political survival in the midst of genocide against the ugly and brutal 1% and their followers who own everyone else.

Together we matter. WHEN THE NATURAL FORCE IN US RISES UP IT IS UNSTOPPABLE. WE HAVE GREAT VISION AND GRAND OBJECTIVES. THE ONE PER CENT INVITE PEOPLE WORLDWIDE TO COME TO TURTLE ISLAND TO OPPRESS US. WE ARE SEEN AS AN OBSTRUCTION TO THEIR BUSINESS PLAN.

Foreigners will not oppress us. Creation has a plan for our freedom. The queen should no longer get our money, resources, riches, taxes. We have no duty to pay taxes to anybody.

There are two kinds of natives, the 1% who work for the oppressors and the 99% real people.

UNDESIRABLES USE “DIVIDE AND CONQUER” METHODS DESIGNED BY THE MILITARY. They smash up our families, destroy our communities, take our children from us, mess them up and murder them.

Our clans teotiokwanhoksten will lead the transition into true freedom. We are one people in harmony with creation.

TWO ROW teiohateh is our path with creation. Those from the other side of the salt water are not the children of our mother. They came here by water with nothing in their boat. On water they have no natural history or existence here. Their whirlpool disappears. We fed them. Then these immigrants turned on us and killed us. The 1% and their followers still want to institutionalize us, our language and culture, to control us until we are gone. Using our own resources to entice us, they create divisions, war and try to destroy our natural power. Creation is still here. We will never be finished.

Ceremonies and culture are assertions of our jurisdiction, tewatatawi.

THE COP OUT

The traitors follow God and the Crown. If we refuse to defend ourselves and ignore creation’s design for self-preservation, we will cease to exist. As natural people we cannot deviate from the original design by creation. The invading undesirables are destroying themselves and trying to take us with them.

Ohstonwakowa, great feather dance, is a true victory when we maintain and protect each other and the natural world. This dance expresses freedom and liberty of our brothers, sisters and all our relations.

We will never turn our backs. We will always pursue our freedom. From the eastern ocean to the western ocean, from the north pole to the south pole we will end the reign of misery, devastation and death.

The foreigners will not bathe in our blood, rob us or terrify us. We will stop the madness these invading undesirables brought with them. We have energy, incentive, strength. We still remember how to use our memories.

THE INVASIVE SPECIES

The invaders brought disease, jealousy, hate, greed, syphilis, rats, pigeons, dandelions and bugs to attack our natural world to set up the same society they left behind. They piss and shit in their water and drink it. They justify their brutality by imposing religion. They take no responsibility and pray ‘in god we trust’ so they can falsely argue they are not accountable. Their brutality is by the “will of god” so they are never at fault after they say “sorry” and don’t even shed one tear. No power can hold their god accountable because he does not exist.

ONWE THE PEOPLE OF THE FOREVER

THEY WILL NEVER ERASE US FROM CREATION AIONKIIATOTARHO. NOTHING IS GREATER THAN OUR WILL TO BE FREE. IF ANY OF THE 1% AND THEIR FOLLOWERS REMAIN HERE WE WILL NEVER BE TRULY FREE.

Those undesirables who do not adhere to the kaianerekowa and two row are squatters who are here without our expressed consent. Their foreign corporate i.d., is not valid here.

Oppression of our children will be eliminated in one generation. We will not justify our ways by using the Admiralty laws of the criminals. There is no truth and goodness in anything they do because it is artificial.

Today complete thievery of our land is being attempted such as the Framework Agreement under their corporation registered with the Vatican, CANADA ISO #1366-2: CA 1867. Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau opened a new corporation in 1982 called the “government of Canada”. A true natural social order can only be achieved by the original tewatatawi, the kaianerekowa, the great peace.

High profile natives work for the 1% to misrepresent us. The true knowledge keepers are black listed. The atonwa feather dance acknowledges everyone’s contribution to the greatness of all life, to do better in the future. Our way promotes peace and harmony. The invaders have shown us in 250 years they do not want peace ever! They want continual war after they chopped down the Tree of Peace at Onondaga planted by Dekanawida and the original rotino’shonni’onwe.

The chains are coming off. Our children will remember that we liberated them. Like our ancestors, can we give more? We must endeavour to persevere.

In 1701 the French were the first Europeans to accept the great peace. The English soon followed and came under the teiohateh Two Row. In 1710 we took the peace to Europe. The kaianerekowa rocked the Western European Monarchies. In 1779 they chopped down the tallest tree on turtle island, tree of peace, to create the Republic of War. The statute of limitations for all their crimes never ends. We will always hold these criminals accountable.

FREEDOM IS OUR DESTINY.

We will confront all those who try to make us fearful and our lives unliveable. We are a brave stubborn people. kaianerekowa is the decree of creation. Freedom is natural. The assimilated ‘Indians’ who help the 1% cannot remain on turtle island.

The treasonous corporate Assembly of First Nations AFN and band councils are shooting us in the back in front of our people. They will be dissolved.

TAX IS EXTORTION AND EXTRACTION OF OUR RESOURCES. Our stolen land and resources are the collateral fraudulently used for loans from around the world. We never signed anything. The 1% and their followers will flee turtle island just like the red, white and black serpents. Our chains are starting to unravel. Our victory is to lose none of our people.

If the 1% and their followers don’t settle with us to our satisfaction, we will continue to be a living hell!

The Handsome Lake religion’ is to pray and wish for their handlers to take care of them and shut us up. They are welcome to get out of our canoe, go on the invader’s ship and head across the big salt water.

The 1% and their followers want to write our history that totally erases us. Their own history is two bit made-up fiction.

The Framework Agreement and other demolition plans gives us strength. The 1% and their followers can never legally get our land from creation, which cannot be bought or sold, to others of the 1% and their followers.

Paper genocide will never perish us. Our survival is our legacy and achievement. The kaianerekowa is in our minds. The truth is our greatest weapon.

We and creation will decide. Not private corporatists. Private laws like the Framework Agreement won’t kill us.

A RIVER FLOWS IN ONE DIRECTION. A CORPORATE LAW CANNOT CHANGE THAT DIRECTION WITHOUT DISASTER.

The 1% and their followers go where there is a war or where they can make a war. They must leave turtle island. For us the battle is a big dance. We sing with Riche Havens at Woodstock, “Freedom, Freedom, Freedom, Freedom, Freedom, Freedom. . .”

