INDIAN AFFAIRS RAT TRAP

MNN. Nov. 3, 2019. What is Canada? Nothing but a military occupation of onkwehonweh land run through Indian Affairs which is a department of the army.

In 1968 some kanionkehaka’onwe [Mohawks} went to Ottawa to protest the dumping of garbage in Kahnawake by 33 Montreal municipalities. Indian Affairs called it a “Sanitary Land Fill”, run by the mob. We wanted to show how Canada as our so-called trustees allowed hundreds of thousands of acres of land, water and toxic garbage to set off underground fires and poisons.

The kanionkehaka captured mice and rats in their houses. They took them to a meeting at Indian Affairs, which was located in Ottawa at the time. During the meeting, the rats accidentally escaped from their carton and ran into hiding. Then they started mating and destroyed the building.

In 1973 one of the onkwehonweh who delivered the rodents got a job in the department.

In 1978 Canada constructed a new 27 story building in Hull, now called Gatineau. Everything was quietly moved into the new building. This was during the Quebec separatist movement. At the time we natives discussed the possibility of corporate separation by the Quebecois. The separatists put a secret plan in motion to take over Canada.

Indian Affairs is the most important department and building of the corporation of the government of Canada. Every document recording the theft of turtle island, our land throughout Canada, is registered and filed in that building. Also all resource extraction documents are filed there. The records of all the assets that were stolen from the natives by the government are at 10 Wellington in Gatineau.

Recently after Quebec won 32 seats in the 2019 federal election, the Party Quebecois declared they are not part of Canada but are declaring Quebec is a separate nation. Upon this corporate separation, all documents going back 200 to 300 years will be held outside of Canada and controlled by Quebec. They can burn or shred them or change the text.

In 1978 Pierre Trudeau gave those buildings to Quebec. In any dispute between Canada and Quebec, Quebec will control all land and resources across Canada.

Trudeau Sr. planted the seeds. In 1968 we warned the world what would happen when we released those rats in the building. They took over the Department of Indian Affairs.

RIGHT NOW THE “WAR ROOM” ON THE 14TH FLOOR OF INDIAN AFFAIRS IS RUN BY THE CANADIAN MILITARY. THE QUEBEC ARMY WILL TAKE OVER.The world knows that 100% of onowarekeh, turtle island, is native land and there are no actual countries of “Quebec” or “Canada”. The bankers of the city of London own both corporations known as “Canada” and the “United States of America”. They suck the life out of turtle island. Our mother earth and creation are pushing back. At first we welcomed the invaders. Now they have us squeezed so tight we can’t even breath. The sky world and the peace will return.

The Byrds have a great song about how time will fix this situation for us, mother earth and creation: “To every thing turn, turn, turn. There’s a season, turn, turn, turn. And a time to every purpose under heaven. A time to be born. A time to die. A time to plan. A time to reap. A time to kill. A time to heal. A time to laugh. A time to weep…”.

mohawknationnews.com box 991, kahnawake Quebec Canada J0L 1B0 contact kahentinetha2@protonmail.com

BATS AND BED BUGS AT INDIAN AFFAIRS

